Hind BioScience Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 98.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Bio Science are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 98.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 57.5% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 58.7% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.
Hind BioScience shares closed at 3.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Hindustan Bio Science
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|0.24
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.24
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.16
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.02
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.00
|-0.92
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.00
|-0.92
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.00
|-0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|0.00
|-0.92
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|0.00
|-0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|0.00
|-0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|10.25
|10.25
|10.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.00
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|--
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.00
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|--
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited