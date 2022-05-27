Hind BioScience Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 98.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 98.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 57.5% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 up 58.7% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2021.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 3.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)