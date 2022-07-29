Hind BioScience Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 39.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2022 up 39.75% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 66.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 3.84 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)