Hind BioScience Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 2.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in June 2019 down 2.29% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 up 7822.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

Hind BioScience EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 0.84 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)