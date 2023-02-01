Hind BioScience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 32.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 32.76% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 2480% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.