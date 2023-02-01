English
    Hind BioScience Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 32.76% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Bio Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 32.76% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 2480% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Bio Science
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.32--0.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.32--0.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.18--0.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.070.00
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.070.00
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.05-0.070.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.05-0.070.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.05-0.070.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.05-0.070.00
    Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.070.00
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.07--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.070.00
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.07--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
