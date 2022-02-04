Hind BioScience Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 119700% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2021 up 119700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 98.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 3.14 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.44% over the last 12 months.