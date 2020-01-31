Hind BioScience Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 64.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in December 2019 down 64.31% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 down 80.56% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019 down 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018.

Hind BioScience EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2018.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 1.57 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 86.90% returns over the last 6 months