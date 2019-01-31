Hind BioScience Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 189.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2018 up 189.82% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 1157.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2018 up 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Hind BioScience EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Hind BioScience shares closed at 1.03 on October 08, 2018 (BSE)