English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Is The Stock Market Peaking Out?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hind Aluminium Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 90% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in September 2022 down 90% from Rs. 8.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in September 2022 up 310.2% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2022 up 50.22% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

    Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

    Hind Aluminium shares closed at 37.50 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.46% returns over the last 6 months and 0.94% over the last 12 months.

    Hind Aluminium Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.801.008.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.801.008.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.024.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.200.49
    Depreciation0.240.250.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.922.250.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.57-1.721.76
    Other Income3.685.84-0.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.114.121.65
    Interest0.110.300.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.003.820.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.003.820.69
    Tax0.991.210.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.012.610.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.012.610.49
    Equity Share Capital6.306.306.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.194.140.78
    Diluted EPS3.194.140.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.194.140.78
    Diluted EPS3.194.140.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Aluminium #Hind Aluminium Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm