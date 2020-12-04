Hind Aluminium Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore, down 60.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore in September 2020 down 60.29% from Rs. 109.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.30 crore in September 2020 down 497.22% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2020 down 189.34% from Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2019.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 38.30 on December 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -23.40% over the last 12 months.