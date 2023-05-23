English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hind Aluminium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 73.17% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 73.17% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2023 down 419.51% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.91 crore in March 2023 down 1982.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Aluminium shares closed at 38.31 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.

    Hind Aluminium Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.251.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.330.251.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.140.22
    Depreciation0.230.250.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.360.461.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.43-0.60-1.65
    Other Income1.292.190.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.141.59-0.84
    Interest0.090.112.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.231.48-2.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.231.48-2.96
    Tax-2.580.49-0.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.650.99-2.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.650.99-2.05
    Equity Share Capital6.306.306.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.901.57-3.25
    Diluted EPS--1.57-3.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-16.901.57-3.25
    Diluted EPS--1.57-3.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Aluminium #Hind Aluminium Industries #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 04:00 pm