Hind Aluminium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 73.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 73.17% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2023 down 419.51% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.91 crore in March 2023 down 1982.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.
Hind Aluminium shares closed at 38.31 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.25
|1.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.25
|1.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.14
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.25
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.36
|0.46
|1.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.43
|-0.60
|-1.65
|Other Income
|1.29
|2.19
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.14
|1.59
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.09
|0.11
|2.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.23
|1.48
|-2.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.23
|1.48
|-2.96
|Tax
|-2.58
|0.49
|-0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.65
|0.99
|-2.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.65
|0.99
|-2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.90
|1.57
|-3.25
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.57
|-3.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.90
|1.57
|-3.25
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.57
|-3.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited