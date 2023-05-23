Hind Aluminium Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 73.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 73.17% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2023 down 419.51% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.91 crore in March 2023 down 1982.26% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 38.31 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and -6.90% over the last 12 months.