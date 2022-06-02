Hind Aluminium Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 85.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2022 down 85.73% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 39.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.