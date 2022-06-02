 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Aluminium Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 85.73% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2022 down 85.73% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 39.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.

Hind Aluminium Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.23 1.49 8.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.23 1.49 8.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.69 0.04 5.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.56 0.01 -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.53 0.82
Depreciation 0.22 0.25 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.19 1.55 3.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.65 -0.89 -1.85
Other Income 0.81 0.61 -0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.84 -0.28 -2.20
Interest 2.12 0.19 1.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.96 -0.47 -3.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.96 -0.47 -3.54
Tax -0.91 -1.12 -0.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.05 0.65 -2.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.05 0.65 -2.84
Equity Share Capital 6.30 6.30 6.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.25 1.03 -4.51
Diluted EPS -3.25 1.03 -4.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.25 1.03 -4.51
Diluted EPS -3.25 1.03 -4.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

