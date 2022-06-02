Hind Aluminium Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 85.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in March 2022 down 85.73% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022 up 27.82% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2022 up 61.73% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021.
Hind Aluminium shares closed at 39.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.23
|1.49
|8.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.23
|1.49
|8.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.69
|0.04
|5.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.56
|0.01
|-0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.53
|0.82
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.25
|0.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|1.55
|3.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|-0.89
|-1.85
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.61
|-0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.84
|-0.28
|-2.20
|Interest
|2.12
|0.19
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.96
|-0.47
|-3.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.96
|-0.47
|-3.54
|Tax
|-0.91
|-1.12
|-0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.05
|0.65
|-2.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.05
|0.65
|-2.84
|Equity Share Capital
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|1.03
|-4.51
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|1.03
|-4.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|1.03
|-4.51
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|1.03
|-4.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited