    Hind Aluminium Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 62% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2023 up 13.03% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2023 up 3.43% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2022.

    Hind Aluminium shares closed at 37.20 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and -1.85% over the last 12 months.

    Hind Aluminium Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.380.331.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.380.331.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.170.20
    Depreciation0.210.230.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.4014.362.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-14.43-1.72
    Other Income4.721.295.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.31-13.144.12
    Interest0.010.090.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.30-13.233.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.30-13.233.82
    Tax1.35-2.581.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.95-10.652.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.95-10.652.61
    Equity Share Capital6.306.306.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.68-16.904.14
    Diluted EPS4.68--4.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.68-16.904.14
    Diluted EPS4.68--4.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

