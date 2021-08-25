Hind Aluminium Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.86 crore, down 37.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.86 crore in June 2021 down 37.75% from Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021 up 104.07% from Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021 up 200.68% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2020.

Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.46 in June 2020.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 34.20 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and -18.47% over the last 12 months.