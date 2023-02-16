Hind Aluminium Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 83.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 83.22% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 up 52.31% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 6233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.
|Hind Aluminium shares closed at 36.30 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -21.09% over the last 12 months.
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.25
|0.80
|1.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.25
|0.80
|1.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.21
|0.53
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.24
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.92
|1.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|-0.57
|-0.89
|Other Income
|2.19
|3.68
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.59
|3.11
|-0.28
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.48
|3.00
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.48
|3.00
|-0.47
|Tax
|0.49
|0.99
|-1.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.99
|2.01
|0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.99
|2.01
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.57
|3.19
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|3.19
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.57
|3.19
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.57
|3.19
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited