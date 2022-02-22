Hind Aluminium Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 89.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2021 down 89.1% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021 up 123.72% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 97.87% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020.

Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2020.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 40.15 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and 16.55% over the last 12 months.