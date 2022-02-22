English
    Hind Aluminium Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 89.1% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2022 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in December 2021 down 89.1% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2021 up 123.72% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 97.87% from Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020.

    Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.35 in December 2020.

    Hind Aluminium shares closed at 40.15 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.85% returns over the last 6 months and 16.55% over the last 12 months.

    Hind Aluminium Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.498.0013.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.498.0013.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.124.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.014.308.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.490.71
    Depreciation0.250.580.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.550.751.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.891.76-2.02
    Other Income0.61-0.110.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.281.65-2.01
    Interest0.190.961.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.470.69-3.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.470.69-3.77
    Tax-1.120.20-1.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.650.49-2.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.650.49-2.74
    Equity Share Capital6.306.306.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.78-4.35
    Diluted EPS1.030.78-4.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.78-4.35
    Diluted EPS1.030.78-4.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2022 11:14 pm

