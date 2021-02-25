Hind Aluminium Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore, down 83.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.67 crore in December 2020 down 83.82% from Rs. 84.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2020 down 482.98% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.41 crore in December 2020 down 163.8% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 37.65 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -10.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.