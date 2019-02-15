Hind Aluminium Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 130.48 crore, down 29.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.48 crore in December 2018 down 29.96% from Rs. 186.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2018 down 75.47% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2018 down 42.47% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2017.

Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 81.45 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.28% returns over the last 6 months and -46.04% over the last 12 months.