    Hind Aluminium Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 82.38% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in September 2022 down 82.38% from Rs. 8.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 up 546.97% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2022 up 88.3% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

    Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    Hind Aluminium shares closed at 37.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.94% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.411.858.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.411.858.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.040.850.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.024.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.320.99
    Depreciation0.380.370.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.872.790.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-2.501.05
    Other Income3.575.730.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.163.231.11
    Interest0.370.321.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.792.91-0.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.792.91-0.86
    Tax0.991.210.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.801.70-1.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.801.70-1.06
    Minority Interest0.07--0.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.402.231.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.273.930.66
    Equity Share Capital6.306.306.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.676.240.19
    Diluted EPS6.676.240.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.676.240.19
    Diluted EPS6.676.240.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

