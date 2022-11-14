Hind Aluminium Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 82.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in September 2022 down 82.38% from Rs. 8.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2022 up 546.97% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2022 up 88.3% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 6.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 37.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.94% over the last 12 months.