Hind Aluminium Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 86.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in March 2022 down 86.17% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022 down 45.9% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021.
Hind Aluminium shares closed at 39.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.15% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hind Aluminium Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.25
|2.19
|9.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.25
|2.19
|9.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.33
|--
|6.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.08
|0.70
|-0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.11
|1.21
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.45
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.22
|1.79
|3.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.29
|-1.96
|-3.52
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.07
|-0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|-1.89
|-3.99
|Interest
|3.01
|-0.10
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.60
|-1.79
|-5.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.60
|-1.79
|-5.77
|Tax
|0.11
|-1.12
|-0.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.71
|-0.67
|-4.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.71
|-0.67
|-4.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.46
|0.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.26
|1.01
|1.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.45
|0.80
|-3.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.06
|0.54
|-7.59
|Diluted EPS
|-7.06
|0.54
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.06
|0.54
|-7.59
|Diluted EPS
|-7.06
|0.54
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited