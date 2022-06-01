 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Aluminium Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 86.17% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hind Aluminium Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in March 2022 down 86.17% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022 down 45.9% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 39.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.15% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.

Hind Aluminium Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.25 2.19 9.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.25 2.19 9.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.33 -- 6.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 0.70 -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost -0.11 1.21 1.15
Depreciation 0.18 0.45 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.22 1.79 3.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.29 -1.96 -3.52
Other Income 0.70 0.07 -0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.59 -1.89 -3.99
Interest 3.01 -0.10 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.60 -1.79 -5.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.60 -1.79 -5.77
Tax 0.11 -1.12 -0.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.71 -0.67 -4.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.71 -0.67 -4.78
Minority Interest -- 0.46 0.68
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.26 1.01 1.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.45 0.80 -3.05
Equity Share Capital 6.30 6.30 6.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.06 0.54 -7.59
Diluted EPS -7.06 0.54 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -7.06 0.54 -7.59
Diluted EPS -7.06 0.54 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

