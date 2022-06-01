Hind Aluminium Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 86.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in March 2022 down 86.17% from Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2022 down 45.9% from Rs. 3.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 39.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.15% returns over the last 6 months and 1.02% over the last 12 months.