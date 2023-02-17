Hind Aluminium Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 87.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 87.67% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2022 up 151.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.