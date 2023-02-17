Hind Aluminium Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 87.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 down 87.67% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2022 up 151.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 75% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.

Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 1.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 37.05 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.52% returns over the last 6 months and -17.48% over the last 12 months.