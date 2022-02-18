Hind Aluminium Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, down 83.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2021 down 83.83% from Rs. 13.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2021 up 118.69% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021 up 47.64% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2020.

Hind Aluminium EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.67 in December 2020.

Hind Aluminium shares closed at 44.95 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.32% returns over the last 6 months and 34.18% over the last 12 months.