Hind Agrigen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 8.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 8.39% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 98.46% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 98.41% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2022.

Hind Agrigen EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 21.50 in June 2022.