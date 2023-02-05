Hind Agrigen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 197.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Hind Agrigen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.