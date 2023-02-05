English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hind Agrigen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 5.27% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Agrigen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 197.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Agrigen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.03--0.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.03--0.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.01
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.030.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.050.01
    Other Income0.150.140.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.090.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.070.090.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.070.090.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.090.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.090.02
    Equity Share Capital4.404.404.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.020.06
    Diluted EPS0.170.020.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.020.06
    Diluted EPS0.170.020.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited