Hind Agrigen Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 7.16% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 191.94% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Hind Agrigen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.