Hind Agrigen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 79.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 79.35% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 125.55% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 130% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.