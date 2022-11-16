English
    Hind Adhesives Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.31 crore, down 29.07% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.31 crore in September 2022 down 29.07% from Rs. 103.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in September 2022 down 5.15% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in September 2022 down 8.22% from Rs. 7.54 crore in September 2021.

    Hind Adhesives EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2021.

    Hind Adhesives shares closed at 321.20 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.46% returns over the last 6 months and 24.42% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.31118.04103.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.31118.04103.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.6485.9177.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.232.58-1.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.125.414.65
    Depreciation2.952.882.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4017.0317.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.434.232.81
    Other Income0.541.892.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.976.124.82
    Interest1.591.851.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.384.272.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.384.272.95
    Tax0.541.191.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.843.081.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.843.081.94
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.596.023.79
    Diluted EPS3.596.023.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.596.023.79
    Diluted EPS3.596.023.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

