Hind Adhesives Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.36 crore, up 138.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.36 crore in September 2021 up 138.54% from Rs. 43.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2021 up 12.79% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.54 crore in September 2021 up 13.04% from Rs. 6.67 crore in September 2020.

Hind Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.36 in September 2020.

Hind Adhesives shares closed at 266.00 on November 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 135.82% returns over the last 6 months and 189.13% over the last 12 months.