Hind Adhesives Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore, down 57.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore in March 2023 down 57.02% from Rs. 126.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 59.13% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2023 down 55.73% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

Hind Adhesives EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.92 in March 2022.

Hind Adhesives shares closed at 205.65 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.64% returns over the last 6 months and -63.16% over the last 12 months.