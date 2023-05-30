English
    Hind Adhesives Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore, down 57.02% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.20 crore in March 2023 down 57.02% from Rs. 126.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2023 down 59.13% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2023 down 55.73% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Adhesives EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.92 in March 2022.

    Hind Adhesives shares closed at 205.65 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.64% returns over the last 6 months and -63.16% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.2075.99126.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.2075.99126.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.3051.5181.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.151.046.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.705.725.13
    Depreciation2.182.972.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9014.5423.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.270.216.77
    Other Income0.680.38-0.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.950.596.53
    Interest1.381.982.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.57-1.393.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.57-1.393.67
    Tax-0.46-0.311.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.03-1.082.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.03-1.082.52
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.01-2.114.92
    Diluted EPS2.01-2.114.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.01-2.114.92
    Diluted EPS2.01-2.114.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
