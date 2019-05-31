Hind Adhesives Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.06 crore, up 117.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.06 crore in March 2019 up 117.36% from Rs. 19.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2019 down 12.24% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2019 up 120.35% from Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2018.

Hind Adhesives EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2018.

Hind Adhesives shares closed at 71.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)