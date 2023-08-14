English
    Hind Adhesives Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.10 crore, down 31.29% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.10 crore in June 2023 down 31.29% from Rs. 118.04 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 37.34% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2023 down 6.78% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in June 2022.

    Hind Adhesives shares closed at 224.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months and -47.51% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.1054.20118.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.1054.20118.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.9035.3085.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.31-2.152.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.284.705.41
    Depreciation2.062.182.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.2512.9017.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.301.274.23
    Other Income1.030.681.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.331.956.12
    Interest1.421.381.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.910.574.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.910.574.27
    Tax0.68-0.461.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.231.033.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.231.033.08
    Equity Share Capital5.125.125.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.262.016.02
    Diluted EPS8.262.016.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.262.016.02
    Diluted EPS8.262.016.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

