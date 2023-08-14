Hind Adhesives Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.10 crore, down 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.10 crore in June 2023 down 31.29% from Rs. 118.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2023 up 37.34% from Rs. 3.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in June 2023 down 6.78% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2022.

Hind Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 8.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.02 in June 2022.

Hind Adhesives shares closed at 224.65 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.53% returns over the last 6 months and -47.51% over the last 12 months.