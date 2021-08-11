Hind Adhesives Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 84.24 crore, up 98.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.24 crore in June 2021 up 98.87% from Rs. 42.36 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2021 up 10.82% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2021 up 46.06% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2020.

Hind Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.23 in June 2020.

Hind Adhesives shares closed at 263.95 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 116.35% returns over the last 6 months and 240.80% over the last 12 months.