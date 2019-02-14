Hind Adhesives Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.16 crore, up 86.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.16 crore in December 2018 up 86.1% from Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018 down 60% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2018 up 38.14% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2017.

Hind Adhesives EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.33 in December 2017.

Hind Adhesives shares closed at 77.45 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.13% returns over the last 6 months and -44.22% over the last 12 months.