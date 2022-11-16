Himatsingka Sei Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:
Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore in September 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 691.83 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.59% from Rs. 51.87 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2022 down 73.78% from Rs. 128.81 crore in September 2021.
Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 95.45 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -58.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|Himatsingka Seide
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|441.92
|503.54
|691.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|441.92
|503.54
|691.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|210.43
|360.47
|432.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|67.64
|-63.71
|-64.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.05
|63.97
|75.68
|Depreciation
|30.12
|29.41
|28.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.38
|120.62
|122.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.70
|-7.22
|96.50
|Other Income
|26.35
|41.40
|3.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.65
|34.18
|99.83
|Interest
|57.75
|59.57
|32.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.10
|-25.39
|67.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.10
|-25.39
|67.18
|Tax
|-22.67
|-4.04
|15.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-31.43
|-21.35
|51.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-31.43
|-21.35
|51.87
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-2.17
|5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-2.17
|5.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-2.17
|5.27
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-2.17
|5.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited