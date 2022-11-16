 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Himatsingka Sei Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

Net Sales at Rs 441.92 crore in September 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 691.83 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 31.43 crore in September 2022 down 160.59% from Rs. 51.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.77 crore in September 2022 down 73.78% from Rs. 128.81 crore in September 2021.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 95.45 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.21% returns over the last 6 months and -58.19% over the last 12 months.

Himatsingka Seide
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 441.92 503.54 691.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 441.92 503.54 691.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 210.43 360.47 432.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 67.64 -63.71 -64.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.05 63.97 75.68
Depreciation 30.12 29.41 28.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.38 120.62 122.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.70 -7.22 96.50
Other Income 26.35 41.40 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.65 34.18 99.83
Interest 57.75 59.57 32.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -54.10 -25.39 67.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -54.10 -25.39 67.18
Tax -22.67 -4.04 15.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -31.43 -21.35 51.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -31.43 -21.35 51.87
Equity Share Capital 49.23 49.23 49.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 -2.17 5.27
Diluted EPS -3.19 -2.17 5.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.19 -2.17 5.27
Diluted EPS -3.19 -2.17 5.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Himatsingka Sei #Himatsingka Seide #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am