 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Himatsingka Sei Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.58 crore, up 27.14% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

Net Sales at Rs 749.58 crore in March 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 589.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 103.14 crore in March 2021.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2021.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 115.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.61% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.

Himatsingka Seide
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 749.58 722.87 589.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 749.58 722.87 589.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 435.59 409.58 363.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.17 -11.92 -29.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.40 68.65 53.29
Depreciation 28.94 29.08 26.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 141.90 142.83 100.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.58 84.65 74.18
Other Income 9.89 2.14 1.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.47 86.79 76.15
Interest 41.97 38.89 31.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.50 47.90 44.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.50 47.90 44.19
Tax 12.45 16.78 15.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.05 31.12 28.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.05 31.12 28.38
Equity Share Capital 49.23 49.23 49.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 3.16 2.88
Diluted EPS 1.33 3.16 2.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 3.16 2.88
Diluted EPS 1.33 3.16 2.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Himatsingka Sei #Himatsingka Seide #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.