Himatsingka Sei Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.58 crore, up 27.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 749.58 crore in March 2022 up 27.14% from Rs. 589.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 28.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 103.14 crore in March 2021.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2021.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 115.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.61% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.