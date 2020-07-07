Himatsingka Sei Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore, down 27.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore in March 2020 down 27.74% from Rs. 416.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in March 2020 down 84.06% from Rs. 66.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.99 crore in March 2020 down 29.17% from Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2019.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.78 in March 2019.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 60.05 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -61.47% over the last 12 months.