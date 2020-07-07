App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himatsingka Sei Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore, down 27.74% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore in March 2020 down 27.74% from Rs. 416.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.64 crore in March 2020 down 84.06% from Rs. 66.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.99 crore in March 2020 down 29.17% from Rs. 139.76 crore in March 2019.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.78 in March 2019.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 60.05 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -61.47% over the last 12 months.

Himatsingka Seide
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations301.26431.22416.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations301.26431.22416.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials155.33195.66173.57
Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.353.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.98-24.09-14.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost52.0251.7549.04
Depreciation28.5826.5122.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses84.8399.8381.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2081.21100.51
Other Income43.2117.3316.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.4198.54117.36
Interest44.7040.5730.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.7157.9786.56
Exceptional Items-11.42-25.65--
P/L Before Tax14.2932.3286.56
Tax3.6511.1719.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.6421.1566.74
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.6421.1566.74
Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.082.156.78
Diluted EPS1.082.156.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.082.156.78
Diluted EPS1.082.156.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am

