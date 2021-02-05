Himatsingka Sei Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 559.29 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 559.29 crore in December 2020 up 29.7% from Rs. 431.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.60 crore in December 2020 up 172.34% from Rs. 21.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.40 crore in December 2020 up 20.27% from Rs. 125.05 crore in December 2019.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 5.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.15 in December 2019.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 152.05 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.62% returns over the last 6 months and 24.02% over the last 12 months.