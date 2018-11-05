Himatsingka Sei Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 665.96 crore, Up 15.12% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 665.96 582.59 578.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 665.96 582.59 578.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 187.30 293.09 242.16 Purchase of Traded Goods 183.09 77.41 134.83 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -24.97 -87.02 -49.42 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 70.91 55.15 54.13 Depreciation 26.27 26.29 17.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.43 128.45 97.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.93 89.22 81.80 Other Income 32.93 18.79 13.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.86 108.01 95.57 Interest 40.66 36.56 24.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.20 71.45 70.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 87.20 71.45 70.65 Tax 34.47 26.88 20.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.73 44.57 50.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.73 44.57 50.56 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.73 44.57 50.56 Equity Share Capital 49.23 49.23 49.23 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.36 4.53 5.14 Diluted EPS 5.36 4.53 5.14 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.36 4.53 5.14 Diluted EPS 5.36 4.53 5.14 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited