 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Himatsingka Sei Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 764.78 crore, up 2.51% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

Net Sales at Rs 764.78 crore in March 2022 up 2.51% from Rs. 746.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2022 down 78.6% from Rs. 37.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.46 crore in March 2022 down 14.81% from Rs. 129.66 crore in March 2021.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.82 in March 2021.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 115.95 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.61% returns over the last 6 months and -28.29% over the last 12 months.

Himatsingka Seide
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 764.78 790.74 746.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 764.78 790.74 746.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 452.72 435.58 363.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 50.16 36.20 56.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -95.65 -75.24 -7.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.18 81.88 66.07
Depreciation 39.97 40.19 37.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.93 182.50 139.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.47 89.63 90.23
Other Income 10.02 1.94 2.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.49 91.57 92.23
Interest 50.02 47.74 39.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.47 43.83 52.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.47 43.83 52.68
Tax 12.43 16.78 15.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.04 27.05 37.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.04 27.05 37.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.04 27.05 37.57
Equity Share Capital 49.23 49.23 49.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 2.75 3.82
Diluted EPS 0.82 2.75 3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.82 2.75 3.82
Diluted EPS 0.82 2.75 3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Himatsingka Sei #Himatsingka Seide #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.