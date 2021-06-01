Himatsingka Sei Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 746.04 crore, up 71.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.04 crore in March 2021 up 71.66% from Rs. 434.60 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.57 crore in March 2021 up 154.58% from Rs. 68.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.66 crore in March 2021 up 34.22% from Rs. 96.60 crore in March 2020.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2020.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 164.00 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.26% returns over the last 6 months and 247.09% over the last 12 months.