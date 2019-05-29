Himatsingka Sei Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 690.86 crore, up 22.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 690.86 crore in March 2019 up 22.62% from Rs. 563.43 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.37 crore in March 2019 down 3.91% from Rs. 50.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.43 crore in March 2019 up 7.08% from Rs. 131.15 crore in March 2018.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.11 in March 2018.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 202.45 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.06% returns over the last 6 months and -43.47% over the last 12 months.