    Himatsingka Sei Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 682.14 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 682.14 crore in June 2023 up 6.95% from Rs. 637.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.15 crore in June 2023 up 153.26% from Rs. 54.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.09 crore in June 2023 up 192.37% from Rs. 52.02 crore in June 2022.

    Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.56 in June 2022.

    Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 124.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 73.21% returns over the last 6 months and 3.36% over the last 12 months.

    Himatsingka Seide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations682.14689.65637.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations682.14689.65637.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.72306.63422.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.520.3335.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.6855.50-71.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.9169.9674.58
    Depreciation41.3540.0041.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses171.98135.16165.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax106.3482.07-30.40
    Other Income4.402.2341.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.7484.3010.79
    Interest66.3748.4368.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.3735.87-57.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.3735.87-57.77
    Tax15.2213.52-3.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.1522.35-54.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.1522.35-54.73
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.1522.35-54.73
    Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.962.27-5.56
    Diluted EPS2.882.27-5.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.962.27-5.56
    Diluted EPS2.882.27-5.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Himatsingka Sei #Himatsingka Seide #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:44 am

