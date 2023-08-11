Himatsingka Sei Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 682.14 crore, up 6.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 682.14 crore in June 2023 up 6.95% from Rs. 637.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.15 crore in June 2023 up 153.26% from Rs. 54.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.09 crore in June 2023 up 192.37% from Rs. 52.02 crore in June 2022.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.56 in June 2022.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 124.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 73.21% returns over the last 6 months and 3.36% over the last 12 months.