Himatsingka Sei Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.78 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

Net Sales at Rs 736.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.82% from Rs. 790.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 91.87% from Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.17% from Rs. 131.76 crore in December 2021.

Himatsingka Seide
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 736.78 613.48 790.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 736.78 613.48 790.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 264.42 288.89 435.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.75 19.91 36.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 144.53 65.61 -75.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.37 66.69 81.88
Depreciation 41.46 41.34 40.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.93 145.90 182.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.32 -14.86 89.63
Other Income 13.26 26.20 1.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.58 11.34 91.57
Interest 72.33 67.91 47.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.25 -56.57 43.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.25 -56.57 43.83
Tax 1.05 -22.68 16.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.20 -33.89 27.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.20 -33.89 27.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.20 -33.89 27.05
Equity Share Capital 49.23 49.23 49.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 -3.44 2.75
Diluted EPS 0.22 -3.44 2.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 -3.44 2.75
Diluted EPS 0.22 -3.44 2.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited