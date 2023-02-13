Himatsingka Sei Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 736.78 crore, down 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 736.78 crore in December 2022 down 6.82% from Rs. 790.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2022 down 91.87% from Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.17% from Rs. 131.76 crore in December 2021.