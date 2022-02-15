Himatsingka Sei Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 790.74 crore, up 16.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 790.74 crore in December 2021 up 16.39% from Rs. 679.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2021 down 39.97% from Rs. 45.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.76 crore in December 2021 down 16.25% from Rs. 157.33 crore in December 2020.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.58 in December 2020.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 182.95 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.55% returns over the last 6 months and 20.01% over the last 12 months.