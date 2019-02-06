Himatsingka Sei Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 678.24 crore, up 13.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.24 crore in December 2018 up 13.87% from Rs. 595.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.16 crore in December 2018 up 2.05% from Rs. 50.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.07 crore in December 2018 up 37.67% from Rs. 109.73 crore in December 2017.

Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 5.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.09 in December 2017.

Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 183.25 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.58% returns over the last 6 months and -44.61% over the last 12 months.