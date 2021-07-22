Himalaya Granit Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 11.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 11.12% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 up 1304.96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 400% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Himalaya Granit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Himalaya Granit shares closed at 42.50 on July 19, 2021 (BSE)