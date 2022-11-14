 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Himalaya Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himalaya Food International Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore in September 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2022 up 201.17% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.

Himalaya Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Himalaya Food shares closed at 20.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.37% over the last 12 months.

Himalaya Food International Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.26 16.27 17.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.26 16.27 17.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.88 7.39 9.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 -0.77 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.31 0.72 0.84
Depreciation 1.68 1.68 2.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -3.12 3.45 2.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.21 3.80 1.57
Other Income 0.30 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.50 3.80 1.57
Interest 0.06 0.05 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.45 3.75 1.48
Exceptional Items -- -6.50 --
P/L Before Tax 4.45 -2.75 1.48
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.45 -2.75 1.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.45 -2.75 1.48
Equity Share Capital 57.87 57.87 57.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 -0.48 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.77 -0.48 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 -0.48 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.77 -0.48 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Himalaya Food #Himalaya Food International Ltd #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:11 pm