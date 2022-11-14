Himalaya Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore, up 0.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.26 crore in September 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 17.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.45 crore in September 2022 up 201.17% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in September 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 4.19 crore in September 2021.

Himalaya Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2021.

Himalaya Food shares closed at 20.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 23.37% over the last 12 months.